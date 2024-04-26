Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXB. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

