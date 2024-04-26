CIBC Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.38.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.45. 59,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,362. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.45. The firm has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

