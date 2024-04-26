CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $4.25

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CINT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

CINT stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

