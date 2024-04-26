Citigroup Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

AGL opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $26.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

