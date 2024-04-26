Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $14.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.75. 453,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $133.24 and a twelve month high of $335.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.51.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

