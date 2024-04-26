Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 582 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.56. 4,469,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,403. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.