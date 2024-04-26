Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $42.88. 107,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.