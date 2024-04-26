Critical Analysis: Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coeptis Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 827.07%. Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 146.14%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 148.01 -$21.27 million ($0.84) -0.39 Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million N/A N/A

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats Neumora Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

