DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $200.03 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $200.03 million and $8.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,959.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.84 or 0.00764223 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00137104 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009021 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00043019 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00188616 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00048789 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00103210 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,972,579,927 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
