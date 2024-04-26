General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 53.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $122,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 3,338,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,635. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

