Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 260,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,439,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after acquiring an additional 256,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

