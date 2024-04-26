WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at TD Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Get WNS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 476,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.