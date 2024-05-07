Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 5,376 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

