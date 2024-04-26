IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-$8.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.33. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.
IDEX Price Performance
IEX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,029. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
