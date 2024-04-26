Insider Selling: FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £128,700 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £128,700 ($158,967.39).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

TFW stock opened at GBX 401.50 ($4.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 370.05. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £470.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Read More

