Larson Financial Group LLC Has $53,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 364.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $465.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.