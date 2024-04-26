Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $485.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.32. 100,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average is $434.88. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $264.88 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lennox International by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

