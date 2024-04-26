Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Mizuho

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $263.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

