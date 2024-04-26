Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,518,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,135,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

