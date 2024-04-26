Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,187. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

