Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

