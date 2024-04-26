Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.
Peoples Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.
About Peoples Financial
