Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 726,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

