Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on May 31st

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 0.86. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.50 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.74.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

