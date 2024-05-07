Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

