LSV Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 164.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

