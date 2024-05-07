Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 182.05% from the stock’s current price.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

About Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,116 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.