Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,087,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

