Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $181,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

