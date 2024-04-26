QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QNB stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QNB has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

