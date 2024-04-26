Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.