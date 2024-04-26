Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Increases By 500.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Price Performance
Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.