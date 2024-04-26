Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Increases By 500.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

