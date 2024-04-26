Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Sprott Stock Up 2.7 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.9233596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is 61.64%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
