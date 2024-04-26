Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $84.39. 242,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,003. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

