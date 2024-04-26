Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Citigroup

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,730. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

