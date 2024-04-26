Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 707,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,098. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

