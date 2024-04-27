Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 123.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $123.79.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

