Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $297.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

