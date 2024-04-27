SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Increased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,939,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

