VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 165.5% in April

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the March 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Up 22.3 %

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,003. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

