Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.11.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

