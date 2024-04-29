Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
