Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

About Oxford Square Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

