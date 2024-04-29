TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.38 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

