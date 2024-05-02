Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.