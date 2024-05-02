ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

