PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

PolyPid stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises about 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

