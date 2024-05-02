Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $427,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

