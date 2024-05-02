Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

