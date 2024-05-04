Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 968% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTN.A

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.