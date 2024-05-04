iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.19

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 34094563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.