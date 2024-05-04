LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,021,000 after acquiring an additional 135,691 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

